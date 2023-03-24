Effective Communication Workshop

Please join the American Red Cross on July 18th at 8 PM Eastern Time for an Effective Communication Workshop.

Effective Communication: a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through non-verbals, seeking clarification, self-reflection, “I” statements and other activities for service members, veterans and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.