Creating Calmness Workshop
Please join the American Red Cross on July 25th at 8 PM Eastern Time for a Creating Calmness Workshop.
When:
Tue. Jul 25, 2023, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Creating Calmness: a virtual workshop that teaches stress-management and relaxation techniques for service members, veterans, their families, caregivers of veterans, and those who support the military and veteran communities. This will be a live, facilitated discussion around the challenges of living through times of stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.