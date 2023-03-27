The Military Family Experience 2023: A Signal in the Field- Online

Join us as we explore the results of the 13th annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey.

Highlighting Key Issues for Policy and Program Change- March 29 - 30, 2023

After hearing from over 9,300 military and Veteran-connected family members, we are here to share your stories and explore the findings live!

This engaging two-day virtual symposium will feature expert panel discussions on the current issues facing our families, as well as intimate Data Deep Dives so you can learn more about the results from the researchers themselves! With a focus on two critical topics, we will educate and enact change on: Addressing the Recruitment Crisis and Supporting Families.