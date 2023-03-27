PACT Act Event - Carnegie, OK

Kiowa Tribe and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a PACT Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event in your hometown

When: Fri. Apr 7, 2023, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm CT Where: Kiowa Community Center 100 Kiowa Way Carnegie , OK Cost: Free Add to Calendar

During the event, you can:

Speak with representatives

Get answers to VA Benefits and Claims questions

File your claim

Get same day decisions when you share complete information

Receive VHA Toxic Health Screens

For more information contact:

Mary Culley, 405-626-3426

Mary.culley@va.gov

LaRue Gouladdle, 580-654-6454

kiowaveterans@kiowatribe.org