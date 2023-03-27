Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Event - Carnegie, OK

Kiowa Tribe and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a PACT Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event in your hometown

When:

Fri. Apr 7, 2023, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Kiowa Community Center

100 Kiowa Way

Carnegie , OK

Cost:

Free

During the event,  you can:

  • Speak with representatives
  • Get answers to VA Benefits and Claims questions
  • File your claim
  • Get same day decisions when you share complete information
  • Receive VHA Toxic Health Screens

 

For more information contact:

Mary Culley, 405-626-3426
Mary.culley@va.gov

LaRue Gouladdle, 580-654-6454
kiowaveterans@kiowatribe.org

 

Last updated: