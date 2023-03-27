PACT Act Event - Seminole, OK
Seminole Nation and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a PACT Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event in your hometown
When:
Fri. Apr 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Seminole Nation Veterans Office
Mekusukey Mission
35429 Hwy 59
Seminole , OK
Cost:
Free
During the event, you can:
- Speak with representatives
- Get answers to VA Benefits and Claims questions
- File your claim
- Get same day decisions when you share complete information
- Receive VHA Toxic Health Screens
For more information contact:
Mary Culley, 405-626-3426
Mary.culley@va.gov
LaRue Gouladdle, 580-654-6454
kiowaveterans@kiowatribe.org
