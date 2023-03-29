LGBTQ+ Veterans PACT Act / VA Life Symposium - Virtual Event

Join us for an exciting roundtable discussion as we welcome LGBTQ Veterans to the VA and the Center for Minority Veterans!

As we honor the bravery and sacrifices made by LGBTQ individuals in service to our country, we also recognize the unique challenges and needs that they face upon returning home. That's why we're proud to offer this informative event, where attendees will have access to a wealth of benefits, resources, and information on the PACT Act.

During the roundtable, our expert panel of speakers will explore the ways in which the VA and the Center for Minority Veterans can support LGBTQ Veterans and their families. From healthcare and education to employment and housing, we'll cover a range of topics designed to help LGBTQ Veterans thrive in civilian life.

But that's not all! We also encourage attendees to share their own experiences and insights during our interactive Q&A session. It's a chance to connect with like-minded individuals, forge new relationships, and build a strong sense of community and support.

So come join us for an engaging and informative event that celebrates the contributions and resilience of LGBTQ Veterans. We look forward to seeing you there!

Host: Drummond, Carmen M.

For more info: vacocmv@va.gov