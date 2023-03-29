Alamance County Veteran Stand Down - Burlington, NC
Events, Resources & Support for Carolinas' Veteran Community
When:
Fri. Mar 31, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
NC National Guard Armory
1935 N Church Street
Burlington , NC
Cost:
Free
Available Resources
- Health Screenings
- Mental Health Services
- Employment Assistance
- Housing Assistance
- Veterans' Benefit Assistance
- Gear Distribution
- Haircuts
- Hot Lunch Provided!
* Veterans will need to present proof of Veteran status: DD- 214, Veteran ID, or be verified on-site
Visit abccm-vsc.org or call 855- 962- 8387 for more info
