Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Alamance County Veteran Stand Down - Burlington, NC

Events, Resources & Support for Carolinas' Veteran Community

When:

Fri. Mar 31, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

NC National Guard Armory

1935 N Church Street

Burlington , NC

Cost:

Free

Available Resources 

  • Health Screenings 
  • Mental Health Services 
  • Employment Assistance
  • Housing Assistance
  • Veterans' Benefit Assistance
  • Gear Distribution 
  • Haircuts
  • Hot Lunch Provided! 

* Veterans will need to present proof of  Veteran status: DD- 214, Veteran ID, or be verified on-site

Visit abccm-vsc.org or call 855- 962- 8387 for more info

 

See more events

Last updated: