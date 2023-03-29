Alamance County Veteran Stand Down - Burlington, NC

When: Fri. Mar 31, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: NC National Guard Armory 1935 N Church Street Burlington , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Available Resources

Health Screenings

Mental Health Services

Employment Assistance

Housing Assistance

Veterans' Benefit Assistance

Gear Distribution

Haircuts

Hot Lunch Provided!

* Veterans will need to present proof of Veteran status: DD- 214, Veteran ID, or be verified on-site

Visit abccm-vsc.org or call 855- 962- 8387 for more info