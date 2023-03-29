Heist Brewery Run Club - Charlotte, NC

When: Mon. Apr 3, 2023, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: Heist Brewery - NoDa 2909 N Davidson St, Suite 200 Charlotte , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Heist Brewery Run Club (HBRC)

Option for 3, 5, or 7 mile route. All levels welcome. Your first beer is a 16oz pour at a 10oz price. Beer raffle at the end! We also get a lot of race organizers promoting their races which often comes with discounts for race entry and other little perks.

Contact for Aaron Harper for information: aharper@veteransbridgehome.org

VETERANS BRIDGE HOME: A stronger community. One Veteran at a time.