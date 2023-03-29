Heist Brewery Run Club - Charlotte, NC
When:
Mon. Apr 3, 2023, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
Heist Brewery - NoDa
2909 N Davidson St, Suite 200
Charlotte , NC
Cost:
Free
Heist Brewery Run Club (HBRC)
Option for 3, 5, or 7 mile route. All levels welcome. Your first beer is a 16oz pour at a 10oz price. Beer raffle at the end! We also get a lot of race organizers promoting their races which often comes with discounts for race entry and other little perks.
Contact for Aaron Harper for information: aharper@veteransbridgehome.org
VETERANS BRIDGE HOME: A stronger community. One Veteran at a time.