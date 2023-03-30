Mental Health First Aid - Addison, TX

This eight hour course teaches participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders

When: Tue. Apr 18, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare 16160 Midway Rd Addison , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Mental Health First Aid is an 8- hour course that gives the skills to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The evidence behind the program demonstrates that it does build mental health literacy, helping the public identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness.

MHFA teaches a five step action plan to support someone developing signs and symptoms of a mental health or emotional crisis. This class is intended for all people and organizations that make up the fabric of a community.

* Lunch is included!