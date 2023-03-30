Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

San Francisco Giants Hiring Expo - San Francisco, California

Connecting World-Class Military Community Talent with American Employers

When:

Tue. May 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Oracle Park

24 Willie Mays Plaza

San Francisco , CA

Cost:

Free

Top 3 Reasons you can't miss this event 

  • Global Talent, Endless Opportunities 
    • This in person event will connect military job seekers with American businesses that are hiring for opportunities in Cyber/IT,  Engineering,  Human Resources, Project Management/ Operations 
  • The Right Talent at the Right Time 
    • This event will bring employers together with military spouses,  military caregivers,  transitioning service members,  and Veterans who are ready to work now, as well as those planning for the future. 
  • Diverse and Highly Qualified Talent 
    • Hiring Our Heroes ensures all job seekers are prepared for the event by providing career development,  training, and resources. 

By the Numbers 

  • 150+ Candidates Attending 
  • 75+ Employers Attending
  • 40%  Offer Rate
  • 55,000+  Open Positions 
