San Francisco Giants Hiring Expo - San Francisco, California
Connecting World-Class Military Community Talent with American Employers
When:
Tue. May 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Oracle Park
24 Willie Mays Plaza
San Francisco , CA
Cost:
Free
Top 3 Reasons you can't miss this event
- Global Talent, Endless Opportunities
- This in person event will connect military job seekers with American businesses that are hiring for opportunities in Cyber/IT, Engineering, Human Resources, Project Management/ Operations
- The Right Talent at the Right Time
- This event will bring employers together with military spouses, military caregivers, transitioning service members, and Veterans who are ready to work now, as well as those planning for the future.
- Diverse and Highly Qualified Talent
- Hiring Our Heroes ensures all job seekers are prepared for the event by providing career development, training, and resources.
By the Numbers
- 150+ Candidates Attending
- 75+ Employers Attending
- 40% Offer Rate
- 55,000+ Open Positions