Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) - New Orleans Post 8973 – PACT Act Outreach/Claims Clinic

Outreach is coordinating VBA’s presence for the upcoming Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) - New Orleans Post 8973 – PACT Act Outreach/Claims Clinic on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

When: Thu. Apr 13, 2023, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm CT Where: Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8973 531 Lyons Street New Orleans , LA

Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) – Outreach is coordinating VBA’s presence for the upcoming Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) - New Orleans Post 8973 – PACT Act Outreach/Claims Clinic on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The NOLA VFW is a vibrant and extremely active VFW Post with over 2,500 diverse and active members. OTED will collaborate with the VFW to provide PACT Act Outreach updates, as well as other benefits and services available to Veteran attendees, their families, caregivers, survivors, and advocates. The event will provide attendees with information on PACT Act benefits and claims filing, healthcare enrollment and initiatives, and ways to seek additional VA support. To execute this event, OTED will partner with members from the local Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) at this Uptown New Orleans location and requests the support of the New Orleans Regional Office (RO) to conduct a claims clinic with details listed below.

Location: NOLA Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8973, 531 Lyons Street New Orleans, LA 70115

Date/Time: Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Event 9:00am to 5:00pm / Claims Clinic 9:00am – 2:00pm