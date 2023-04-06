Law Enforcement and Security Virtual Hiring Fair

Connecting World-Class Military Community Talent with American Employers

Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on employment opportunities in law enforcement and security! Employers are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for more than 25,000 positions.

Available roles include security officer, police officer, background investigator, access control administrator, dispatcher, K-9 handler, correctional officer, system installation specialist, intelligence analysts, operations manager, administrative assistant, information technology specialist, facility manager, and more.

This event is open to transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers. Connect with employers using the Brazen platform featuring text-chat, resume upload, and a customizable profile.