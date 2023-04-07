Military and Veterans Connect Group Exercises and Stretching Techniques for Joint Health - Online

Join the Arthritis Foundation’s Veteran's Virtual Connect Group on May 24th at 7:30 PM ET.

We are pleased to have Elise Brownbridge, Occupational Therapist, Atlanta Hand Specialists, joining us for a session on Exercises and Stretching Techniques for Joint Health. Elise focuses on Joint Health with the goal of helping people to live their best lives. During this session, attendees will learn Motion Techniques and Strengthening Exercises that can be done at home in 15-20 minutes per day for the neck, hands, hips and knees. These techniques can assist with pain reduction and increase motion to assist with daily activities.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to participate via video or phone. Being on video is not required, nor having a Zoom account. A confirmation email will be sent upon registration. The Zoom link will be sent the day of the event to those who RSVP. If you do not receive the link, please check your spam folder.

After our presentation, there will be time to connect with others. Friends, Family, and Care Partners are always welcome to join meetings. We respect privacy and confidentiality and do not record our online meetings. If you need additional login information, please visit the group’s discussion tab the day of the event. Please plan to log in a few minutes early. We look forward to seeing you soon!