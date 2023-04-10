Orlando Veterans Job Fair
When:
Thu. Jun 1, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Avanti Palms Resort and Conference Center
6515 International Drive
Orlando , FL
Cost:
Free
RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting an in-person hiring and networking event held exclusively for the military community at the Avanti Palms Resort and Conference Center in Orlando, FL. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies who wish to hire and retain military talent.
By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attendingSee more events