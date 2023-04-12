Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner's Veteran Town Hall - Chattanooga, TN

Are you a Veteran or Family Member of a Veteran? This event is for you!

When: Tue. May 2, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Family Justice Center 5705 Uptain Road Chattanooga , TN Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The purpose of this townhall is to give all you veterans and family members the opportunity to discuss issues of importance to you and a chance to learn more about the benefits and programs available. It also gives us a chance to see ourselves.

Food will be provided!