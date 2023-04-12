Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner's Veteran Town Hall - Chattanooga, TN

Are you a Veteran or Family Member of a Veteran? This event is for you!

When:

Tue. May 2, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Family Justice Center

5705 Uptain Road

Chattanooga , TN

Cost:

Free

The purpose of this townhall is to give all you veterans and family members the opportunity to discuss issues of importance to you and a chance to learn more about the benefits and programs available. It also gives us a chance to see ourselves.

Food will be provided!

Last updated: