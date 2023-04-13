30X30 Memorial Day Challenge - Virtual Fitness Challenge

Complete any type of physical activity for 30 days for a minimum of 30 minutes. Click on the 30x30 graphic.

Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service to our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.

— President Harry S. Truman

This challenge is designed to support you in reaching your fitness goals. Registration for this event is free, with the option to add-on Challenge apparel or donate to support.

HOPE’s mission.