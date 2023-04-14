Vets to Manufacturing Virtual Career Fair

Virtual career fair focused on employment opportunities in the manufacturing industry.

Please join The Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America program for a virtual career fair focused on connecting members of the military and veteran community with national and regional manufacturing and supply chain companies who are hiring today.

These companies have positions in a variety of occupational fields to include production, maintenance, logistics/supply chain, procurement, operations, engineering, human resources, sales, accounting, and so much more. All different types of team members from entry level to supervisory are required to operate successfully!