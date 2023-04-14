Veteran Business Q & A - Online

You ask. We answer.

There are 1.7 Million businesses in the US owned by veterans, and more join the ranks every day. Running a business is complicated. No one person can know everything. However, our monthly sessions feature several business specialists who are ready to answer the big questions from veteran business owners. These business professionals represent the U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia and Virginia District Offices, the ODU Veterans Business Outreach Center and the APEX Accelerator Regional Contracting Assistance Center. Ask us anything! Live!

This session is open to all veterans and military families. Be sure to ask your burning question when you register. Registration limited to 250.

Forget something? We’ll hang out on the chat until 1:30 pm just in case you have other questions.