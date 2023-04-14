Virtual Pacific Veteran Outreach Symposium: Celebrating Asian American Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Symposium Details: In recognition of Asian American, Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, this symposium will celebrate AANHPI service in military, as well as Veteran contributions to our Nation. Guest speakers will educate and empower attendees about the benefits and services available to them and also highlight VA outreach efforts to bridge the gap between the VA and AANHPI Veterans, service members, family members, caregivers, and survivors. The symposium will also provide information on current and future VA benefits, to include filing a VA disability claim online, fraud prevention and awareness and the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM (HST) / 3:00-6:00 PM (EDT)

Quick Join: Click Here to Join the Symposium

Link to Join: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m25ccf1e7c179f6be293539b83922dbad

Phone: 1-833-558-0712 USA Toll Free Number / Access Code: 2760 206 0877