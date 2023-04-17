G.I. Jobs Get Hired Workshop - Online
Put your best foot forward at the G.I. Jobs Virtual Job Fair by attending the Get Hired Workshop.
When:
Wed. May 3, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
This special G.I. Jobs Get Hired Workshop features guest panelists from our partners at American Corporate Partners, which connects transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses to successful business leaders from hundreds of America’s top companies for free, yearlong mentorships.
Here you’ll get insider knowledge from experts specifically for veterans with information on:
- Resume insights for veterans
- Translating your military experience on your resume
- Tailoring your resume for the job you are applying for
- Interviewing Insights
- Networking
- Getting noticed by recruiters and hiring managers
- What recruiters look for when searching for qualified talent
- How to prepare for the Virtual Job Fair
- How to explain the value of your military experience in an interview
- Insights on the hiring process
- Dressing for success
- Questions to ask and not to during an interview
- Panelists will be taking your questions during the live discussion as well!
- and more!