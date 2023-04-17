G.I. Jobs Get Hired Workshop - Online

Put your best foot forward at the G.I. Jobs Virtual Job Fair by attending the Get Hired Workshop.

This special G.I. Jobs Get Hired Workshop features guest panelists from our partners at American Corporate Partners, which connects transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses to successful business leaders from hundreds of America’s top companies for free, yearlong mentorships.

Here you’ll get insider knowledge from experts specifically for veterans with information on: