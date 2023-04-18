PACT Act Event - U.S. Virgin Islands (St. Croix)

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and USVI Office of Veterans Affairs will host PACT Act Health and Benefits Fairs in St. Croix and St. Thomas

When: Thu. May 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm ET Where: National Guard Armory 10A & 18 VI Corps Land Estate Bethlehem Kingshill St. Croix , VI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

During the event, you can:

Enroll for VA health care

Receive a VHA Toxic Exposure Screening

Get answers to VA Benefits and Claims questions

Initiate a claim

Learn more about: Women’s Health, Whole Health, Community Care, Beneficiary Travel, Pharmacy, Vet Center and Mental Health.