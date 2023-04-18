PACT Act Event – US Virgin Islands (St. Thomas)
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and USVI Office of Veterans Affairs will host PACT Act Health and Benefits Fairs in St. Croix and St. Thomas.
When:
Sat. May 27, 2023, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
National Guard Armory SFC Leonard B. Francis Readiness Center
6304 Estate Nazareth
St. Thomas , VI
Cost:
Free
During the event, you can:
- Enroll for VA health care
- Receive a VHA Toxic Exposure Screening
- Get answers to VA Benefits and Claims questions
- Initiate a claim
Learn more about: Women's Health, Whole Health, Community Care, Beneficiary Travel, Pharmacy, Vet Center and Mental Health.