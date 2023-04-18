8th Annual National Convening: The State of the Caregiver Community- Online

Please join us virtually on May 11th from 10 am-12:30 pm EST for the 8th Annual National Convening: The State of the Caregiver Community hosted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Elizabeth Dole Foundation, and Triwest.

The event will unveil new innovations, programs, and resources to support Veteran caregivers and their families, with a special focus on the caregiver to survivor transition.

You will have the opportunity to engage in a conversation around mental wellness and how it affects Veteran caregivers and caregiver kids. You’ll also hear about the mental health resources VA offers. This conversation is crucial, and your presence will help ensure that the needs of these families are heard and addressed.

Whether you’re a caregiver or Veteran yourself, or you’re someone who supports them, join this event to access the latest tools available to help you better support the veteran caregiver community.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference.