PACT Act Town Hall - East Lansing, MI

PACT Act Town Hall with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and John Boerstler

When: Fri. May 5, 2023, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET Where: Hannah Community Center 819 Abbot Rd East Lansing , MI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin invites you to join her and John Boerstler, Chief Veteran Experience Officer at the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, for an explanation and discussion of the PACT Act, the landmark legislation signed into law last summer that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. This is an opportunity for you to find out more about this law, which the Congresswoman helped draft and fought to pass, that removes the burden of proof of exposure for veterans, and provides generations of veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

This session is your opportunity to find out exactly how the PACT Act can work for you and your family and to get your questions answered. Veterans in attendance can get help enrolling in VA health care or applying for VA benefits from the Mobile Vet Center. If you are not already enrolled, please bring any VA paperwork you have, including your DD-214, NGB-22, or any other discharge paperwork you have to assist benefits counselors. VBA and VHA benefits and claims representatives will be available to answer your disability and compensation questions.

*Free parking is available in the main lot in front of the building, as well as an additional lot at the north end.

If you are not able to attend, please visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about the PACT Act.