Virtual Informational Job Session

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Veteran Readiness & Employment, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are hosting an information session exclusively for Veterans and military spouses.

Now is an exciting time to join the Thermo Fisher Scientific team dedicated to ensuring scientists around the world receive what they need to achieve their goals. At Thermo Fisher Scientific, our employees inspire innovation and enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer.

During this virtual event, We will provide a brief introduction to Thermo Fisher Scientific and our Veteran hiring initiatives and programs. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Job opportunities nationwide include:

Marketing/ Sales

Procurement/ Sourcing

Field Service Engineers

Manufacturing

Operations

Benefits of attending:

Veterans who attend will have the opportunity to create a talent profile on Thermo Fisher's Phenom platform.

The platform will allow users to find and apply for job opportunities in a concise and organized way.

Register on the talent portal before the event to view current open roles: Event Details (thermofisher.com)

Click the link to join the event: Join conversation (microsoft.com)