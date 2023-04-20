Veteran Suicide Prevention: VA S.A.V.E. Webinar

In recognition of May as Mental Health Awareness month, join us May 2nd for the Veteran Suicide Prevention: VA S.A.V.E. webinar.

In this webinar, Lillie Mells, Education & Training Program Coordinator at the Office of Mental Health Suicide Prevention at Veterans Affairs' (VA) Central Office, will provide a general overview of the scope of veteran suicide within the U.S.

In addition, she will explain how to identify a Veteran who may be at risk for suicide, what to do when someone identifies a Veteran at risk, and outline the VA S.A.V.E. steps which teach someone how to act with care and compassion if they encounter a Veteran who is in crisis.