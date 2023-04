2nd Annual Military Sexual Trauma Conference - Saint Petersburg, FL

When: Fri. Jun 9, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm ET Where: St. Pete College Gibbs Campus /St. Gibbs Campus 2nd Floor 6605 5th Ave N Saint Petersburg , FL Cost: Free

Veterans Counseling Veterans is a nonprofit organization in Florida that leverages its over 20,000 connections and national presence to provide support to military sexual assault survivors and their families. Military sexual assaults continue to rise, and you can help by becoming a Veterans Counseling Veterans sponsor to provide counseling for families, MST support groups, and annual conferences.

