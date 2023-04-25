Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Campaign for Inclusion: Building Bridges to Belonging - Online

Sign up for the Virtual Town Hall and/or Virtual Deep Dive on May 2, 2023.

When:

Tue. May 2, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

Mark your calendars! Blue Star Families asked, military and Veteran families of color answered, and the results of the Campaign for Inclusion: Building Bridges to Belonging survey results are in.

Join this virtual event on May 2nd to discuss the most pressing issues impacting respondents.  The main event, Campaign for Inclusion: Building Bridges to Belonging, is from 1-3 PM ET,  and the Data Deep Dive starts at 3 PM ET. 

 

See more events

Last updated: