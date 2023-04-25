Operation Radio Check - Online
How can we support and connect Veterans to other Veterans, organizations, and resources?
When:
Fri. May 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
Two decades after the wars began in Afghanistan and Iraq, we feel a need to pause, reflect, and reconnect. OPERATION RADIO CHECK is a 2-day online conference — for Veterans and by Veterans. This event is open to Army Veterans, spouses, and caregivers.
TOPIC: How can we support and connect Veterans to other Veterans, organizations, and resources?
- What resources and organizations are available to our Veterans? Many Veterans are not aware of the benefits they have earned. This is a place to get those questions answered.
- How can we help Veterans and their families heal from trauma? Let’s share our questions and experiences to actively help each other.
- Let’s come together to connect, reflect, and grow with fellow Veterans and organizations that are here for us.
We all need each other. By participating, you will make a difference for someone else, a difference that only you can make.
Fri. May 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Sat. May 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar