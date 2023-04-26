Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Hiring America’s Best: Virtual or In-Person Career Fair (Multiple Locations)

Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) Service will be hosting the first hybrid career fair open to all Veterans, Service members and military spouses on June 7, 2023, from 11am-3pm ET.

When:

Wed. Jun 7, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

This event will include a national virtual career fair and simultaneous in-person events in four (4) locations across the country to include: Washington, DC - Atlanta, GA - Houston, TX -  and Phoenix, AZ. 

Virtual Career Fair (11:00 AM- 3:00 PM ET):  VR&E in Partnership with Hire G.I. 

In -Person Career Fairs (11:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET) 

Washington, DC 

  • Location: Veterans Administration, 810 Vermont Ave, NW Washington, DC

Houston, Texas

  • Location: Houston Community College, West Loop College Auditorium, 5601 West Loop South, Houston, TX

Atlanta, Georgia

  • Location: Georgia Freight Depot, 65 M.L.K. Jr Dr,  Atlanta, GA

Phoenix, Arizona

  • VA Regional Office, 3333 N. Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
     
See more events

Last updated: