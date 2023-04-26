Hiring America’s Best: Virtual or In-Person Career Fair (Multiple Locations)
Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) Service will be hosting the first hybrid career fair open to all Veterans, Service members and military spouses on June 7, 2023, from 11am-3pm ET.
When:
Wed. Jun 7, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
This event will include a national virtual career fair and simultaneous in-person events in four (4) locations across the country to include: Washington, DC - Atlanta, GA - Houston, TX - and Phoenix, AZ.
Virtual Career Fair (11:00 AM- 3:00 PM ET): VR&E in Partnership with Hire G.I.
In -Person Career Fairs (11:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET)
Washington, DC
- Location: Veterans Administration, 810 Vermont Ave, NW Washington, DC
Houston, Texas
- Location: Houston Community College, West Loop College Auditorium, 5601 West Loop South, Houston, TX
Atlanta, Georgia
- Location: Georgia Freight Depot, 65 M.L.K. Jr Dr, Atlanta, GA
Phoenix, Arizona
- VA Regional Office, 3333 N. Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ