Hiring America’s Best: Virtual or In-Person Career Fair (Multiple Locations)

Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) Service will be hosting the first hybrid career fair open to all Veterans, Service members and military spouses on June 7, 2023, from 11am-3pm ET.

This event will include a national virtual career fair and simultaneous in-person events in four (4) locations across the country to include: Washington, DC - Atlanta, GA - Houston, TX - and Phoenix, AZ.

Virtual Career Fair (11:00 AM- 3:00 PM ET): VR&E in Partnership with Hire G.I.

In -Person Career Fairs (11:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET)

Washington, DC

Location: Veterans Administration, 810 Vermont Ave, NW Washington, DC

Houston, Texas

Location: Houston Community College, West Loop College Auditorium, 5601 West Loop South, Houston, TX

Atlanta, Georgia

Location: Georgia Freight Depot, 65 M.L.K. Jr Dr, Atlanta, GA

Phoenix, Arizona