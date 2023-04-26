Skip to Content
Veterans Coffee at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse - Cary, NC

These Veteran Coffee events will be held on the 3rd Tuesday of every other month - May 16th, July 18th, and September 19th.

When:

Tue. May 16, 2023, 8:30 am – 10:00 am ET

Repeats

Where:

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

5707 Dillard Dr.

Cary , NC

Cost:

Free

Starbucks Coffee, donuts and/or pastries will be provided.  Join for camaraderie, resource information, and a little fun. 

Save the date for other “Veterans Bridge Home” Veteran support events.  Join when you can!  You do not have to register for these Veteran Coffee events.  

 

