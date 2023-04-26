Veterans Coffee at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse - Cary, NC

These Veteran Coffee events will be held on the 3rd Tuesday of every other month - May 16th, July 18th, and September 19th.

Starbucks Coffee, donuts and/or pastries will be provided. Join for camaraderie, resource information, and a little fun.

Save the date for other “Veterans Bridge Home” Veteran support events. Join when you can! You do not have to register for these Veteran Coffee events.

