Veterans Coffee at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse - Cary, NC
These Veteran Coffee events will be held on the 3rd Tuesday of every other month - May 16th, July 18th, and September 19th.
When:
Tue. May 16, 2023, 8:30 am – 10:00 am ET
Repeats
Where:
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
5707 Dillard Dr.
Cary , NC
Cost:
Free
Starbucks Coffee, donuts and/or pastries will be provided. Join for camaraderie, resource information, and a little fun.
Save the date for other “Veterans Bridge Home” Veteran support events. Join when you can! You do not have to register for these Veteran Coffee events.
