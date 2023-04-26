Skip to Content
Veterans Coffee at the Golden Corral - Greensboro, NC

These Veteran Coffees will be held on the 3rd Thursday of every other month - May 18th, July 20th, September 21st, and November 16th.

When:

Thu. May 18, 2023, 8:30 am – 10:00 am ET

Repeats

Where:

Golden Corral

4404 Landview Dr.

Greensboro , NC

Cost:

Free

Thanks to the Golden Corral, the Guilford County registrar’s office and Guilford County Veterans Services the Breakfast Buffet and a beverage will be free to all attendees.  Join for camaraderie, resource information, and a little fun. 

Save the date for other “Veterans Bridge Home” Veteran support events.  Join when you can!  You do not have to register for these Veteran Coffee events.  

Thu. May 18, 2023, 8:30 am – 10:00 am ET

Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 8:30 am – 10:00 am ET

Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 8:30 am – 10:00 am ET

