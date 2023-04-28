Veteran Learning Series: Best Practices on Working with a Recruiter - Online
This session is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, and military spouses.
When:
Thu. May 25, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Networking and interacting with recruiters are key aspects of the job search process! Join Heroes MAKE America and guest speaker Sheila Jessen, Military Sourcer for Cargill, to learn best practices when working with recruiters.
- Who are the key company players in the application & interview process?
- What is the role of a recruiter in that process?
- What is expected from the candidate throughout the process?
- What questions are more appropriate for the recruiter versus the hiring manager?
- Overall, what are the best practices when engaging with the recruiter as part of the hiring process?