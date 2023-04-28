Gold Star Family Film Screenings

When: Wed. May 10, 2023, 10:30 am – 9:15 pm ET Where: Constitution Hall 1776 D Street NW Washington , DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

War reverberates for generations. For six Gold Star daughters and a sister of the Vietnam War—War is not the final word. Over a lifetime, these women sought to share a greater understanding of their losses to war through Powerful storytelling.

Each woman holds lessons learned. Six films illuminate the sacrifice, triumph, and heart to move forward from the shadow of Vietnam. Touching on a poignant arc of experience during and after the war, these films define what it means to be a Gold Star Family.

Come for one film or stay for the day!

This a FREE event thanks to the following sponsors: Sons & Daughters In Touch, Gold Star Children, The Gary Sinise Foundation, The Be Good Foundation, Military Women's Memorial, DAR Constitution Hall, and the Air & Space Forces Association.

#PowMiaFamilies #BringThemHome