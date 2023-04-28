Heroes MAKE America Manufacturing Career Fair - Fort Riley, Kansas

When: Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Fort Riley Community Center 446 Seitz Drive Fort Riley , KS Cost: Free Add to Calendar

We invite you to join The Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America program at Fort Riley for a career fair focused on connecting members of the military and Veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring!

These companies have positions in a variety of occupational fields, and we know that Veterans and military spouses have the extraordinary qualities, skills, and experience that make them ideal employees for the manufacturing and supply chain industries.