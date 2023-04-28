Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Women Veterans on Wall Street Networking Event - Miami, FL

Please join us on Thursday, May 11th from 6 -8 PM for a wVOWS networking event, hosted by Deloitte.

When:

Thu. May 11, 2023, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Where:

Deloitte

600 Brickell Avenue

37th floor

Miami , FL

Cost:

Free

Register

The VOWS Miami chapter will be hosting a wVOWS (Women Veterans on Wall Street) event in partnership with Deloitte. This networking event will be a great opportunity to celebrate the brave women who have served our country and transitioned or are beginning the transition to corporate America.

See more events

Last updated: