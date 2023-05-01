VeTALKX: Survivors Together: Memorial Day Q&A with VA and Community Partners

On May 25th at 1PM EST the Department of Veterans Affairs and our community partners, to include Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network, Blue Star Families, and Elizabeth Dole Foundation will be here to answer questions about survivor resources, benefits, caregiver support, memorial affairs, and mental wellness. Ask your questions now