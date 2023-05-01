Veterans Appreciation Day - Kernersville, NC

Join for an eventful afternoon celebrating Veterans.

When: Sat. Jun 3, 2023, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Carolina Field of Honor - Triad Park 19652 W Market St Kernersville , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

American Heroes for North Carolina and Veterans Bridge Home, will jointly host a Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 3, at the Carolina Field of Honor, beginning at 11:00 a.m., with a ceremony at 12:00 noon.

Bring your families and friends to celebrate and to honor our Veterans! We will have live musical entertainment by Penny Candy, food trucks, and lots of activities for families and children. In addition, Veterans' organizations and Veterans service organizations will provide information about services and benefits available for Veterans and their families.

Join us! No need to register. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to use while enjoying live music and other on stage activities.