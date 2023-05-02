REGIMENT Gaming 3 Year Anniversary Celebration

When: Sat. May 6, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:40 pm CT Where: 3105 Justin Rd Building C Flower Mound , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join REGIMENT Gaming, the largest Military gaming organization in America, for their 3 year anniversary celebration on May 6th!

The event will take place at EVA’s VR facility in Flower Mound, TX. There will be free VR sessions, arcade games, and dozens of Military Veterans to connect with.

Learn more about REGIMENT Gaming at https://regiment.gg/.