2023 Memorial Day Program at Military Women's Memorial

Join us on May 29 for the Military Women’s Memorial 26th Annual Memorial Day program. This observance is one of the major Memorial Day events in the National Capital Region. Free and open to the public, the event includes formal military honors, remarks from current and former servicewomen from each of the military services, and a keynote address. As in previous years, members of the public are invited to join in the personal tribute segment of the program.

We are honored this year to have Ms. Brenda “Sue” Fulton, the VA’s Assistant Secretary for Public and Intergovernmental Affairs, deliver the keynote. As May is the 43rd anniversary of women graduating from the nation’s service academies, it seems particularly fitting to have Ms. Fulton with us. Among her many accomplishments and trailblazing activities, she is a member of the first class of women to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Program to be held inside in the Memorial's beautiful gallery.

Situated at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, the Military Women’s Memorial is the only major national memorial and education center dedicated to preserving and honoring the history of all servicewomen – past and present. More than 3 million women have served in the military since the American Revolution, yet the stories of these courageous patriots are largely untold. For more than 25 years, the mission of the Memorial has been to honor and tell the stories of service of all women who have served our nation. By ensuring these stories of honor, duty, and sacrifice live on in perpetuity, future generations of girls and women are able to see clear pathways and leadership examples through military service. The Memorial educates and inspires through innovative and interactive exhibitions, our world-class collections, and engaging programs and events for all generations.

Learn more about the Memorial at https://womensmemorial.org/.