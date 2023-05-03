Women Veterans Recognition Day Celebration at the Military Women's Memorial

When: Mon. Jun 12, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Military Women's Memorial Memorial Ave & Schley Dr Arlington , VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

CELEBRATE Women Veterans Recognition Day with us at the Military Women's Memorial!

Celebrated each year on June 12 in recognition of the anniversary of the 1948 Women’s Armed Services Integration Act signing, 2023 is particularly significant as it is the 75TH ANNIVERSARY of that groundbreaking legislation for America’s military women, granting women a permanent place and an opportunity for a career in the nation’s military. On this special day designated to honor America’s military women, past and present, come celebrate with us!

Women Veterans Recognition Day, June 12, is synonymous with the Military Women’s Memorial – the place to be to honor and celebrate America’s military women on this historic day. Join us for a festive afternoon of music, recognition, celebration, fun, food, and appreciation for the some 3 million women patriots who have served and are serving this nation so proudly and well.

Learn more about the Memorial at https://womensmemorial.org/.