Women Veterans Recognition and Resource Fair

When:

Sat. Jun 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Prince George's Community College - Main Campus

301 Largo Road

Largo , MD

Cost:

Free

W﻿e come from different families, backgrounds, and communities, but we are all women who served our country.

Today is about recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women who have served in the Armed Forces, and providing resources tailored to our unique needs.

Featuring over 40 Resource Providers.

