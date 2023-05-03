Military Spouse Appreciation Day Networking Event
When:
Fri. May 12, 2023, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
2010 Crystal Drive
Arlington , VA
Cost:
Free
MilSpouses, we're celebrating you.
As the exciting week of the Military Spouse of the Year Awards comes to an end, celebrate the final day of the event with AAFMAA. Mix and mingle with fellow military spouses, military servicemembers, and AAFMAA Members — while we raise a toast to your achievements.
We'll be celebrating right around the corner from the main event, at McCormick & Schmick's in Arlington.
Seating is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot.