Military Spouse Appreciation Day Networking Event

When: Fri. May 12, 2023, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks 2010 Crystal Drive Arlington , VA Cost: Free

MilSpouses, we're celebrating you.

As the exciting week of the Military Spouse of the Year Awards comes to an end, celebrate the final day of the event with AAFMAA. Mix and mingle with fellow military spouses, military servicemembers, and AAFMAA Members — while we raise a toast to your achievements.

We'll be celebrating right around the corner from the main event, at McCormick & Schmick's in Arlington.

Seating is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot.