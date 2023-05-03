Military Spouse Appreciation Day - Protecting Milspouses in the Workplace

When: Thu. May 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: The Department of Labor Frances Perkins Building, Great Hall 200 Constitution Avenue NW Washington , DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The U.S. Department of Labor, Veterans' Employment and Training Service will host a military spouse panel to discuss the significant barriers to employment they face while supporting their servicemember’s career. Studies indicate that military spouse unemployment is up to seven times higher than the national average. Following the roundtable discussion, VETS will discuss Fiscal Year 2024 budget priorities aimed at alleviating challenges military spouses have confronted throughout their careers.