7th Annual Military Spouse Employment Summit - Washington, D.C.

When: Thu. May 18, 2023, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: U.S. Chamber of Commerce 1615 H St NW Washington , DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The 7th Annual Military Spouse Employment Summit will focus on the progressive impact of work done by public, private, and nonprofit sector partners in communities around the country to delineate the causes and solutions to military spouse employment inequities.

Communities hold the keys to architecting a better skilling system for current and future military spouses to access the training and skills needed to advance in the workforce. We will work to create a broader shared narrative that bridges local community action with cross-sector collaboration and national imperatives in the pursuit of a more equitable workforce for military spouses.

Also at this year's event, Hiring Our Heroes will present the Hiring Our Heroes Impact Awards in recognition of the many accomplishments of businesses, community leaders, and military spouses as they create strong communities that support and provide economic opportunities for military spouses.

All attendees are invited to stay for a networking reception that will immediately follow the event.