Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony - Columbus, Ohio

We invite you to join us in reflecting on their sacrifice with our annual Remembrance Ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. (ET) on the National Veterans Memorial and Museum rooftop.

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: National Veterans Memorial and Museum 300 West Broad Street Columbus , OH Cost: Free Add to Calendar

While Memorial Day has come to be known as the unofficial start of summer, it is important for all of us to remember the true meaning of the day. Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor all the men and women who have lost their lives in service to our country, as well as the families they left behind.

The keynote message will be provided by General Michael Garrett, U.S. Army (Retired) who spent 37 years commanding units in combat operations. He will share the importance of remembering our fallen service members.

The Remembrance Ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook and Youtube if you cannot make it. Please see the links below.

