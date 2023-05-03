Raising the Voices of Gold Star Families - Virtual

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum and Rally Point, will jointly host a live event May 6th at 11:00 AM.

May is a special time to remember and honor the servicemen and women who have lost their lives in service to our country, as well as the families they left behind.

Gold Star Spouse Krista Simpson Anderson joins us to share her story and how the loss of her husband, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Michael H. Simpson, inspired her to co-found, The Unquiet Professional, an organization committed to recognizing and honoring our nation’s Gold Star Families and Veterans by providing rewarding and purposeful opportunities.

This virtual event can be streamed live on Facebook or Youtube.

Raising the Voices of Gold Star Families | Facebook

Raising the Voices of Gold Star Families - YouTube