Straight Talk: Understanding Nonprofit Status - Webinar
Learn more about tax-exempt designations and tax filing choices with founding nonprofit leadership and recently registered nonprofits.
When:
Wed. May 24, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Does choosing the best financial status for your organization seem daunting? Learn more about tax-exempt designations and tax filing choices from featured Got Your 6 Network partners and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Non-profit leaders will share their first-hand experiences, from creatively tapping into community resources to developing mission-driven 501c3s with broad impact; each speaker illustrates a unique path towards nonprofit status.
Panelists include:
- Mercedes Kirkland-Doyle, founding Executive Director of The Good News Community Kitchen
- Donna Bulger, co-founding Vice President of Clear Path for Veterans New England
- Eddie Ramirez, founding Post Commander of American Legion Cesar E Chavez Post 505