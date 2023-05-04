Skip to Content
Straight Talk: Understanding Nonprofit Status - Webinar

Learn more about tax-exempt designations and tax filing choices with founding nonprofit leadership and recently registered nonprofits.

When:

Wed. May 24, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

Does choosing the best financial status for your organization seem daunting?  Learn more about tax-exempt designations and tax filing choices from featured Got Your 6 Network partners and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.  Non-profit leaders will share their first-hand experiences, from creatively tapping into community resources to developing mission-driven 501c3s with broad impact; each speaker illustrates a unique path towards nonprofit status.

Panelists include:

  •  Mercedes Kirkland-Doyle, founding Executive Director of The Good News Community Kitchen
  • Donna Bulger, co-founding Vice President of Clear Path for Veterans New England
  • Eddie Ramirez, founding Post Commander of American Legion Cesar E Chavez Post 505
