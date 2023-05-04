Straight Talk: Understanding Nonprofit Status - Webinar

Learn more about tax-exempt designations and tax filing choices with founding nonprofit leadership and recently registered nonprofits.

Does choosing the best financial status for your organization seem daunting? Learn more about tax-exempt designations and tax filing choices from featured Got Your 6 Network partners and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Non-profit leaders will share their first-hand experiences, from creatively tapping into community resources to developing mission-driven 501c3s with broad impact; each speaker illustrates a unique path towards nonprofit status.

Panelists include: