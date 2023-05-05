Virtual LGTBQ+ Veteran Outreach Symposium

Symposium Details: In recognition of Pride Month, this symposium will celebrate LGBTQ+ service in military, as well as Veteran contributions to our Nation. Guest speakers will educate and empower attendees about the benefits and services available to them and also highlight VA outreach efforts to bridge the gap between the VA and LGBTQ+ Veterans, service members, family members, caregivers, and survivors. The symposium will also provide information on VA benefits, to include filing a VA disability claim online, and the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 1:00-3:00 PM (EDT)

Quick Join: Click Here to Join the Symposium

Link to Join: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m6243ba290b4098a143f13fdfb134acf7

Phone: 1-833-558-0712 USA Toll-Free Number / Access Code: 2760 2071 79788