Broadband Technical Assistance Webinar

On Monday, May 8th from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Eastern, USDA will be hosting its first webinar about this opportunity.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development recently began accepting applications from entities interested in receiving broadband technical assistance ,and supporting the development and expansion of broadband cooperatives. Presented by USDA Rural Development’s Rural Utilities Service, this webinar will provide information about the Broadband Technical Assistance Funding Opportunity Announcement.

The webinar will cover:

A Brief Overview of Broadband Technical Assistance

The Current Funding Opportunity Announcement

How to Apply

Next Steps and Important Dates

Slides, a transcript, and a recording of the webinar will be posted to the Broadband Technical Assistance website after the session.

We’ll address questions as time permits during each session. If your question is not answered live during the session, or if you have additional questions after the webinar, please submit your question using the Contact Us Form.